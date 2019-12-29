Boqvist (shoulder) will play in Sunday's road game against the Blue Jackets, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Boqvist missed Friday's game against the Devils, but he'll return for this matchup and bump Olli Maatta out of the lineup. Boqvist -- the eight-overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft -- had registered three points and a minus-5 rating over his first 14 NHL games while averaging 14:11 per contest. The 19-year-old's fantasy value in redraft leagues remains negligible, but he's worth keeping an eye on in the dynasty realm. Over 54 games with the London Knights of the OHL last year, Boqvist accrued 20 goals and 40 assists.