Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Ready to roll
Boqvist (wrist) will enter the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blues, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
The 19-year-old was a late scratch in Friday's game due to the wrist issue but is healthy enough to play. Boqvist has been decent in his first NHL season, producing 13 points while averaging 16:21 of ice time in 40 games.
