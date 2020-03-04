Boqvist registered two assists with a plus-3 rating and one shot in a 6-2 victory over the Ducks on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old has three helpers in the last two games, which is almost half of his production in the category for the entire season. He has two goals and five points with a plus-4 rating in the last 12 games, which should give dynasty owners hope that Boqvist is trending in the right direction to be more of a force next season. Overall, he has four goals and 11 points with a minus-5 rating in 39 games this season.