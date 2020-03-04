Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Records two helpers
Boqvist registered two assists with a plus-3 rating and one shot in a 6-2 victory over the Ducks on Tuesday.
The 19-year-old has three helpers in the last two games, which is almost half of his production in the category for the entire season. He has two goals and five points with a plus-4 rating in the last 12 games, which should give dynasty owners hope that Boqvist is trending in the right direction to be more of a force next season. Overall, he has four goals and 11 points with a minus-5 rating in 39 games this season.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Gets goal in return•
-
Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: In action Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Still managing injury•
-
Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Could practice Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Suffers shoulder injury•
-
Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Sparks comeback with goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.