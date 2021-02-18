Boqvist was promoted from the taxi squad and skated 12:50 and recorded a pair of shots on goal in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Red Wings.
Wednesday was Boqvist's first game in the lineup since Jan. 24, and he was eased into action with the Blackhawks using seven defensemen. The 20-year-old Swede will likely work back up to a top-four role. Boqvist has three assists, seven shots on net and a minus-1 rating in seven contests this year.
