Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Returned to Rockford
Chicago reassigned Boqvist to AHL Rockford on Thursday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Connor Murphy (groin) is expected to return to action Saturday against Nashville, and the Blackhawks clearly don't think Boqvist is ready to be a full-time NHLer, so they've decided to send him back to the minors to avoid burning a year off of his entry-level contract this season. The 2018 first-round pick should, however, have a regular role with the big club in 2019-20, and could be a useful fantasy asset as an offensive-minded defenseman with the ability to quarterback a power-play unit.
