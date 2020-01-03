Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Sends power-play helper in loss
Boqvist picked up a power-play assist and two blocked shots in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Canucks.
Boqvist set up Patrick Kane's first tally of the game. It's a rare appearance on the scoresheet for the blueliner, who has only four points through 17 appearances. Boqvist has added just 22 shots on goal and 15 blocked shots -- the first-round pick from 2018 has yet to hit his stride at the NHL level.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.