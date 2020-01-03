Boqvist picked up a power-play assist and two blocked shots in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Canucks.

Boqvist set up Patrick Kane's first tally of the game. It's a rare appearance on the scoresheet for the blueliner, who has only four points through 17 appearances. Boqvist has added just 22 shots on goal and 15 blocked shots -- the first-round pick from 2018 has yet to hit his stride at the NHL level.