Boqvist compiled two assists Saturday in a 5-3 loss to the Red Wings.
Chicago's loss to Detroit was a surprise, but the same cannot be said about Boqvist's steady production. Selected eighth overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Boqvist is playing ahead of his years, with the 20-year-old already banking a goal and seven helpers through 11 games. Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton trusts the burgeoning defenseman enough to grant him a spot on the No. 1 power play and the 'Hawks rank third in the NHL with a 32.4 conversion percentage on man-advantage opportunities.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Rejoins active roster•
-
Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Shuffled to taxi squad•
-
Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Surfaces on active roster•
-
Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Tested positive for COVID-19•
-
Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Clears virus protocol•
-
Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Will miss at least two weeks•