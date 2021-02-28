Boqvist compiled two assists Saturday in a 5-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Chicago's loss to Detroit was a surprise, but the same cannot be said about Boqvist's steady production. Selected eighth overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Boqvist is playing ahead of his years, with the 20-year-old already banking a goal and seven helpers through 11 games. Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton trusts the burgeoning defenseman enough to grant him a spot on the No. 1 power play and the 'Hawks rank third in the NHL with a 32.4 conversion percentage on man-advantage opportunities.