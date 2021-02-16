Boqvist was sent to the taxi squad Monday, CBS Sports reports.
Boqvist hasn't seen any NHL action since Jan. 24, missing the last 11 games while dealing with COVID-19 issues. Once he gets his conditioning back, the 20-year-old should get back into a regular role with the Blackhawks. He has three assists in six games this season.
