Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Sidelined Wednesday
Boqvist (concussion) did not practice Wednesday and remains unavailable for Wednesday's game against the Sharks, Carter Baum of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Boqvist entered concussion protocol after leaving Sunday's game versus the Blues, leaving his timeline for return murky. It's best to consider the blueliner out indefinitely until he's cleared for contact.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.