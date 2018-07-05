Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Signs with OHL team
Boqvist inked a deal to play in the OHL with the London Knights, rather than continuing to play in his native Sweden.
Boqvist -- who inked a three-year, ELC with Chicago on July 1 -- consulted the organization before making the decision to play in the OHL. The perennial powerhouse London has seen the likes of John Carlson, Olli Maatta and Dan Girardi pass through its doors and should serve to improve the 17-year-old's development, while helping him adjust to the North American style of play.
