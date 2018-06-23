Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Slick skater drafted eighth
Boqvist was drafted eighth overall by the Blackhawks at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.
Boqvist has top-pairing potential, but there are real highs and lows to his game. He's a dynamic offensive defender, but his own-zone game is a bit distracted. Then again, Boqvist is still just 17 years old, so some of that can be forgiven. His skating is considered to be near-elite and both his shot and stickhandling are outstanding. Boqvist needs some serious development time to fulfill his potential, so you may need to wait on him for a while if you stash him in your dynasty league. He fits today's speed and skill NHL.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...