Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Slick skater drafted eighth

Boqvist was drafted eighth overall by the Blackhawks at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Boqvist has top-pairing potential, but there are real highs and lows to his game. He's a dynamic offensive defender, but his own-zone game is a bit distracted. Then again, Boqvist is still just 17 years old, so some of that can be forgiven. His skating is considered to be near-elite and both his shot and stickhandling are outstanding. Boqvist needs some serious development time to fulfill his potential, so you may need to wait on him for a while if you stash him in your dynasty league. He fits today's speed and skill NHL.