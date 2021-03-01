Boqvist posted a power-play assist in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Red Wings.

Boqvist picked up his third helper in the last two games with the secondary assist on a Ryan Carpenter tally in the third period. The 20-year-old Boqvist has been steady with eight points, 13 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating in 12 outings. He fell off the fantasy radar a bit when he had a bout with COVID-19, but he's collected a goal and four helpers in six games since he returned to action. Expect the first-round pick from 2018 to continue seeing prime minutes even if his scoring pace dips a bit.