Boqvist scored a goal and served up three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.

Boqvist got the Blackhawks on the board with his goal at 6:23 of the third period. He had gone eight games without a point entering Tuesday. The 19-year-old Swede has seven points, 38 shots and 26 hits through 28 contests. Boqvist will be prone to cold spells as a rookie thrust into a large role, but fantasy owners in dynasty formats will want to hold onto the first-round pick from 2018.