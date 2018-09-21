Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Sticking with big club for now
Boqvist won't be assigned to his juniors club Friday.
The eighth overall pick from the 2018 NHL Draft was originally supposed to head to OHL London after Thursday's preseason matchup with Detroit, but Boqvist has evidently been impressive enough to make the Blackhawks reconsider those plans. The 18-year-old Swede is still a long shot to make the Opening Night roster, but the fact that he's already drawing praise from the big club's coaching staff is notable. Coach Joel Quenneville wants to see how Boqvist will perform in Chicago's next three exhibition contests, at which point another update on his status should surface.
