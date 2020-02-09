Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Still managing injury
Boqvist (shoulder) is not expected to play in Sunday's game against Winnipeg, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
The 19-year-old will miss time after suffering the shoulder injury during Wednesday's game against the Bruins. It appeared the Boqvist could be in line for an extended absence, but coach Jeremy Colliton said Sunday that the defenseman is "close" to returning. In Boqvist's absence, Nick Seeler will make his Blackhawks debut on the back end.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Could practice Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Suffers shoulder injury•
-
Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Sparks comeback with goal•
-
Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Earns assist in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Tallies game-winning goal•
-
Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Sends power-play helper in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.