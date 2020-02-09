Boqvist (shoulder) is not expected to play in Sunday's game against Winnipeg, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

The 19-year-old will miss time after suffering the shoulder injury during Wednesday's game against the Bruins. It appeared the Boqvist could be in line for an extended absence, but coach Jeremy Colliton said Sunday that the defenseman is "close" to returning. In Boqvist's absence, Nick Seeler will make his Blackhawks debut on the back end.