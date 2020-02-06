Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Suffers shoulder injury
Boqvist (shoulder) will not return to Wednesday's game against the Bruins.
Boqvist was crunched into the boards by David Krejci in the second period. The Blackhawks' defenseman immediately went to the locker room and was ruled out prior to the start of the third. If Boqvist has to miss time, Nick Seeler will likely draw into the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Jets.
