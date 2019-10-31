Chicago recalled Boqvist from AHL Rockford on Thursday, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

The Blackhawks have struggled recently, going 1-4-1 in their last six games while surrendering a total of 19 goals, so they're in desperate need of a spark, particularly on the back end. Boqvist, who was the eighth overall pick in the 2018 draft, may be just what the doctor ordered. The 19-year-old Swede could make his NHL debut as soon as Saturday against L.A.