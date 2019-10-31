Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Summoned to the show
Chicago recalled Boqvist from AHL Rockford on Thursday, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
The Blackhawks have struggled recently, going 1-4-1 in their last six games while surrendering a total of 19 goals, so they're in desperate need of a spark, particularly on the back end. Boqvist, who was the eighth overall pick in the 2018 draft, may be just what the doctor ordered. The 19-year-old Swede could make his NHL debut as soon as Saturday against L.A.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Heading back to minors•
-
Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Pots four goals in OHL playoff action•
-
Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Offense NHL ready but defense lacks•
-
Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Racking up points in OHL•
-
Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Finding groove for OHL London•
-
Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Assigned to juniors•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.