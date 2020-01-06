Boqvist scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.

Boqvist's goal at 8:47 of the third period gave the Blackhawks their first lead of the game, and it stood as the game-winning tally. The Swede now has five points and 25 shots in 18 games this season. He's been pressed into top-pairing duties with Calvin de Haan and Brent Seabrook both done for the year with shoulder surgeries. The larger role should lead to a little more offense for Boqvist, but fantasy owners in redraft formats probably won't be interested.