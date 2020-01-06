Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist: Tallies game-winning goal
Boqvist scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.
Boqvist's goal at 8:47 of the third period gave the Blackhawks their first lead of the game, and it stood as the game-winning tally. The Swede now has five points and 25 shots in 18 games this season. He's been pressed into top-pairing duties with Calvin de Haan and Brent Seabrook both done for the year with shoulder surgeries. The larger role should lead to a little more offense for Boqvist, but fantasy owners in redraft formats probably won't be interested.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.