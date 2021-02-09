Boqvist, who was cleared from the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Monday, tested positive for the virus in late January, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Boqvist is eligible to return whenever coach Jeremy Colliton thinks he's ready, but he'll need to participate in at least a few full practices to get back up to speed before rejoining the lineup. The 20-year-old blueliner has notched three helpers in six games this campaign.