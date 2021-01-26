Per coach Jeremy Colliton, Boqvist (COVID-19 protocols) will be sidelined for at least two weeks, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

With Boqvist out long term, rookie blueliner Ian Mitchell should see an uptick in ice time for the foreseeable future, particularly on the power play. Boqvist, who's picked up three helpers through six games this campaign, will return to a top-four role whenever he's cleared to play.