Gajan posted an 18-save shutout in the University of Minnesota-Duluth's 4-0 win over St. Cloud State University on Friday.

Gajan secured his second shutout of the season and is now 9-2-0 on the year for the Bulldogs. He's been in goal for all 11 of their games this season while playing like one of the best goalies in college hockey. Gajan, a Blackhawks prospect, has shown immense growth in his sophomore season after a lackluster 3.33 GAA and .885 save percentage in 21 games last year.