Gajan was selected 35th overall by the Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Eligible for the 2022 draft and not selected, Gajan really put himself on the prospect map with a sensational showing for Slovakia at the 2023 World Juniors. He was named the tournament's top goaltender after posting a 2.40 GAA and .936 save percentage in four games. It was an amazing performance from a kid that wasn't even originally supposed to be on the roster. Gajan is a big kid and excellent side-to-side. He made all sorts of highlight reels saves in the tournament, something that has become the norm for him. Gajan is in many ways still a long-term project, but the growth we have seen from the future University of Minnesota-Duluth netminder gives hope he could be an NHL starter at some point down the road.