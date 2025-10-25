Gajan posted a 17-save shutout in the University of Minnesota-Duluth's 3-0 win over the University of Minnesota on Friday.

This was Gajan's first shutout of the year, but he's been playing at an elite level so far. He's gone 6-1-0 with a 1.29 GAA and a .932 save percentage over seven contests to start the year for UMD. Gajan is in his second season of collegiate hockey. The 21-year-old is a second-round pick of the Blackhawks from 2023, but it'll be a few years before he's competing for NHL minutes.