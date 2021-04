Gaudette was brought in by Chicago from Vancouver in exchange for Matthew Highmore, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.

Prior to Vancouver's extended COVID-19 shutdown, Gaudette had managed a lone point in his previous eight contests while averaging 10:44 of ice time. With just seven points in 33 games this season, the 24-year-old center could benefit from change of scenery and should slot into a bottom-six role for the Hawks was available.