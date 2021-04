Gaudette scored a goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Gaudette opened the scoring at 13:47 of the first period. The tally was his first goal as a Blackhawk, coming in his second outing with the team. The 24-year-old forward has nine points, 62 shots on net and a minus-12 rating through 35 appearances overall after he spent most of the campaign in the Canucks' bottom six.