Gaudette (not injury related) will make his Chicago debut in Monday's game against the Predators, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Gaudette has sat for the last three games since he was acquired from the Canucks. The 24-year-old will make his team debut on the top line with Alex DeBrincat and Kirby Dach. He's tallied seven points with a minus-13 rating in 33 games this season.