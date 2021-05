Gaudette registered two assists and two hits in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers.

Gaudette helped out on a pair of goals just 52 seconds apart in the second period. The 24-year-old is up to four points in three games with the Blackhawks. He's picked up 11 points, 62 shots on net and a minus-12 rating in 36 contests overall when accounting for his time with the Canucks.