Thompson was selected 90th overall by the Blackhawks in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

This was a pick few could have seen coming. Already having turned 20 years of age this past February, Thompson spent this past season playing for Lincoln of the USHL, posting 24 goals and 82 points in 57 games. He was named to the USHL Second All-Star team for his efforts. Thompson has less runway available to him than most players selected in the draft due to his advanced age. He will be expected to be an immediate contributor upon heading to the University of Denver this coming fall.