Spellacy (shoulder) is in the lineup for Sunday's preseason game against the Wild, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Spellacy had been dealing with a shoulder problem expected to keep him out a little over a week, and the 19-year-old is among the group traveling to St. Paul to take on the Wild. He is coming off of a 40-point season in 67 games with WIndsor in the OHL between regular season and playoffs.