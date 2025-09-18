Spellacy is dealing with a shoulder injury and is expected to be sidelined for approximately 7-10 days, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports Thursday.

Spellacy didn't participate in Thursday's practice session, and he's on track to miss at least a week to begin training camp while recovering from his shoulder injury. He spent most of last season with OHL Windsor but was assigned to AHL Rockford in April, and it seems possible that he'll return to the AHL once he's healthy.