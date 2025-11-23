Spellacy scored a goal and added an assist in OHL Windsor's 5-1 win over Guelph on Sunday.

Spellacy's offense has taken a step back this season -- he has six goals and four assists over 20 games. He hasn't popped as a big scorer for the Spitfires in any of his four seasons, but a decline in production is troubling for a 19-year-old who should be starting to dominate this level of hockey. He was bothered by a shoulder injury during training camp, which may explain his slow start -- he's earned seven of his points over his last nine games.