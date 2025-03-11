Now Playing

Martinez is being evaluated for an undisclosed injury and is questionable to return to Monday's game in Colorado, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Martinez had one hit and blocked one shot in 3:23 of ice time before exiting in the first period. If he's unable to return, the left-shot blueliner will have two days off before Thursday's road matchup against the Sharks.

