Martinez (neck) is not practicing Sunday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Martinez left Saturday's game after he was struck in the neck by a deflected puck. While his status is in doubt for Monday's game against the Rangers, Martinez was not placed on IR and doesn't appear to be in for an extended absence. Kevin Korchinski was recalled from AHL Rockford on Sunday to provide additional defensive depth.
