Martinez scored a goal in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators.

Martinez has recorded one goal and one assist in his three appearances since returning from a lengthy 15-game absence due to a neck injury. The 37-year-old veteran might not be the player he once was, but he remains a productive presence on Chicago's blue line. He's up to six points (two goals, four assists) in 18 appearances in 2024-25.