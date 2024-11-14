Martinez will be a game-time decision for Thursday's tilt against Seattle, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.
Martinez hasn't played since Oct. 15 because of the injury. He has an assist, one hit and 15 blocks in four appearances with Chicago in 2024-25. If he's ready to return Thursday, then he'll probably serve on the top pairing alongside Seth Jones while Nolan Allan, who has dressed in Chicago's last 12 games, might shift the press box.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Alec Martinez: Taken off injured reserve•
-
Blackhawks' Alec Martinez: Might be available for Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Alec Martinez: Won't return during road trip•
-
Blackhawks' Alec Martinez: Will travel with team•
-
Blackhawks' Alec Martinez: Lands on IR•
-
Blackhawks' Alec Martinez: Out of action Thursday•