Martinez produced a power-play assist, three shots on goal and a minus-4 rating in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

This was a case of mixed results for Martinez, as the power-play production was nice, but it came in a game where the Blackhawks were caved in at 5-on-5. He has two helpers over his last three contests and is seeing time on the second power-play unit. He has three helpers, 11 shots on net, a minus-3 rating and 31 blocked shots over 12 appearances this season, but Sunday was the first time Martinez has failed to record a block in 2024-25.