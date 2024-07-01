Martinez signed a one-year, $4 million contract with Chicago on Monday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Martinez compiled four goals, 17 points, 72 shots on net and 165 blocked shots in 55 regular-season contests with Vegas in 2023-24. He can log over 19 minutes per game but will likely serve as a veteran depth defender for the Blackhawks in 2024-25.