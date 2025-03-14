Martinez (undisclosed) will be in the lineup Thursday versus the Sharks, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Martinez was hurt Monday versus the Avalanche, but having a couple of days off appears to have let him get back into game fitness. The 37-year-old defenseman is expected to be paired with Artyom Levshunov for Thursday's contest.
