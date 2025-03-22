Martinez (undisclosed) won't return to Saturday's matchup against St. Louis.
Martinez sustained the injury after being hit into the end boards by Blues forward Jake Neighbours late in the first period. He logged only 4:55 of ice time in the contest. If Martinez can't play against Philadelphia on Sunday, T.J. Brodie or Louis Crevier could be in the lineup.
