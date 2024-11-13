Martinez (groin) practiced Wednesday and might be able to play Thursday, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Martinez hasn't been in the lineup since Oct. 15 due to the injury. A determination about his status won't be made until Thursday, but if he is ready to go, then Martinez will likely serve on the top pairing alongside Seth Jones. That would probably result in Nolan Allan being a healthy scratch after remaining in the lineup for 12 straight games.