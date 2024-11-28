Martinez notched an assist, five blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Stars.

The helper was Martinez's first point over six games since he returned from a groin injury. The defenseman has added 12 blocked shots in that span, which is his bread-and-butter for fantasy production. For the season, he's at two helpers, eight shots on net and 27 blocks over 10 appearances. Martinez will fill a top-four role regularly, though his limited offensive upside limits his usefulness in fantasy.