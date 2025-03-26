Martinez (upper body) won't play versus the Devils on Wednesday, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Martinez was hurt Saturday versus the Blues and set to miss a second straight game due to the injury. The 37-year-old defenseman's next chance to play is against his former team, the Golden Knights, on Friday.
