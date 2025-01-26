Martinez (illness) will play against Minnesota on Sunday, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.
Martinez won't miss any game action after sitting out Saturday's practice. He has accumulated two goals, four assists, 21 shots on net, 52 blocked shots and 13 hits in 21 appearances this season. Seth Jones (illness) will return to Sunday's lineup, and T.J. Brodie will be a healthy scratch.
