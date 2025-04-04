Martinez (hip) is not in the lineup Friday versus the Capitals, per the NHL media site.
Martinez will miss his sixth game in a row. He's been active in practice for nearly a week, but it's unclear if he'll get back in the lineup prior to the end of the season. Kevin Korchinski will occupy a third-pairing spot in Martinez's absence.
