Martinez (undisclosed) won't play Sunday against the Flyers, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.

Martinez left Saturday's game in the first period after taking an awkward hit from Jake Neighbours. The 37-year-old Martinez has five goals and 12 points through 43 games this season. T.J. Brodie figures to reenter the lineup in his absence.

