Regula was traded to the Blackhawks from the Red Wings in exchange for Brendan Perlini on Monday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Regula was the 67th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft by the Red Wings, and is currently with the OHL's London Knights. The defenseman possesses great size at 6-foot-4, and has racked up 11 points in 10 OHL games this season. At just 19-years-old the Michigan native is more of a project, but could certainly help the Blackhawks in the future, especially considering their defensive corps are on the older side.