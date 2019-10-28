Blackhawks' Alec Regula: Dealt to Chicago
Regula was traded to the Blackhawks from the Red Wings in exchange for Brendan Perlini on Monday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Regula was the 67th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft by the Red Wings, and is currently with the OHL's London Knights. The defenseman possesses great size at 6-foot-4, and has racked up 11 points in 10 OHL games this season. At just 19-years-old the Michigan native is more of a project, but could certainly help the Blackhawks in the future, especially considering their defensive corps are on the older side.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.