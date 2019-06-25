Blackhawks' Aleksi Saarela: Dished to Blackhawks
Saarela and Calvin de Haan were dealt to Chicago in exchange for Anton Forsberg and Gustav Forsling on Monday.
Saarela racked up 30 goals and 54 points in 69 games for AHL Charlotte last season but has yet to make his NHL debut. The 22-year-old likely could've fought for a bottom-six spot during the preseason with the Hurricanes. Chicago draft Saarela's brother, Antti, this weekend at the 2019 NHL Draft.
