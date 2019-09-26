Play

Saarela was assigned to the Blackhawks' AHL affiliate Wednesday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Chicago is trimming down its roster with the regular season around the corner and is down to 28 men after reassigning Saarela and Adam Boqvist to Rockford. Saarela has yet to play a minute in the NHL so he profiles as organizational depth for Chicago at this stage.

More News
Our Latest Stories