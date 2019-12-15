Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Adds helper
DeBrincat dished an assist and fired three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Blues.
DeBrincat's helper came on a third-period tally by linemate Patrick Kane. DeBrincat has three goals and two helpers with a minus-6 rating in seven December games. His season line is a sturdy 24 points (eight scores, 16 helpers), 95 shots and 36 hits in 33 outings. Continue to deploy the 21-year-old with confidence -- he's on the scoresheet more often than not.
