DeBrincat scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Flyers.

DeBrincat gave the Blackhawks a little more breathing room with his third-period marker. With the goal, he tied his career high of 41 tallies in a season while setting a new personal best with 77 points. The 24-year-old winger has added 264 shots on net, 100 hits and a minus-12 rating, continuing to impress as a bright spot during a tough year for the team.